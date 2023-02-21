Podcast | Rani Chennamma Led the 1st Armed Revolt Against British: Who Was She?
Despite being a woman, Rani Chennamma had learned horse riding and undergone weapons training.
Despite being a woman, Rani Chennamma had learned horse riding and undergone weapons training. She knew Sanskrit, Kannada, Marathi, and Urdu languages. She led the first armed rebellion against the British. It had changed the politics of India forever.
In this episode of Siyasat, I talk about the life and wonders of Rani Chennamma.
Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!
