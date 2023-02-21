ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Rani Chennamma Led the 1st Armed Revolt Against British: Who Was She?

Despite being a woman, Rani Chennamma had learned horse riding and undergone weapons training.

Upendra Kumar
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Despite being a woman, Rani Chennamma had learned horse riding and undergone weapons training. She knew Sanskrit, Kannada, Marathi, and Urdu languages. She led the first armed rebellion against the British. It had changed the politics of India forever.

In this episode of Siyasat, I talk about the life and wonders of Rani Chennamma. 

Also Read

Podcast | Dr Zakir Husain: 1st Muslim President Who Set Up Jamia Millia Islamia

Podcast | Dr Zakir Husain: 1st Muslim President Who Set Up Jamia Millia Islamia

Check out more episodes of Siyasat.

Listen to the first episode of The Big Story 2.0, where we talk about Artificial Intelligence, Art and Ethics here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also Read

Podcast | Siddique Kappan on His Arrest, Time in Jail and Future in Journalism

Podcast | Siddique Kappan on His Arrest, Time in Jail and Future in Journalism
Also Read

Podcast | Stages of Love Part 3: 'Hijr' and Separation Anxiety in Urdu Poetry

Podcast | Stages of Love Part 3: 'Hijr' and Separation Anxiety in Urdu Poetry
ADVERTISEMENT

Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×