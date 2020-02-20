Why Are Babri Masjid Demolition-Accused on the Ram Mandir Trust?

The Ram Mandir Trust met for the first time on Wednesday, 19 February, and appointed two accused in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 to top posts in the Trust. Remember, the Trust is the body that will oversee the building of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vice-President Champat Rai and the chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, and one of the petitioners in the Ayodhya title dispute, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, have been appointed as the General Secretary and President of the Trust respectively.

Both are accused of a laundry list of crimes, including rioting and incitement, in the Babri Masjid demolition.

Should people who are still under trial for their alleged involvement in the Babri Masjid demolition be on the Ram Mandir Trust? What message does this send?

Let’s get some answers.