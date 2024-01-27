ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Podcast | Aaj ka Urdunama, Ram Ke Naam!

Podcast explores Urdu poetry dedicated to Lord Ram, challenging misconceptions and showcasing cultural confluence.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Did you know that some of the most beautiful poetry about Lord Ram has been written in Urdu? 

While the Ram Temple consecration was a watershed moment for many Hindus across the country, we felt that the mainstream news coverage was limited to party politics and communal remarks. But in this episode of Urdunama, we want to use Ram as a unifying force.

Let us embark on a fascinating journey to explore the rich tapestry of Urdu poetry dedicated to Lord Ram, a figure revered in Hinduism. Often shrouded in the misconception that Urdu belongs solely to one religion, this episode challenges that notion by showcasing the beautiful confluence of cultures and perspectives within the language.

Listen till the end as Fabeha Syed reads iconic poems about Ram's 'vanvaas,' Diwali, and Ayodhya, by poets like Altaf Hussain, Arsh Malsiyani, and Javed Akhtar.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Ram Temple   Podcast   Lord Ram 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Podcast | Aaj ka Urdunama, Ram Ke Naam!

Podcast explores Urdu poetry dedicated to Lord Ram, challenging misconceptions and showcasing cultural confluence.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Did you know that some of the most beautiful poetry about Lord Ram has been written in Urdu? 

While the Ram Temple consecration was a watershed moment for many Hindus across the country, we felt that the mainstream news coverage was limited to party politics and communal remarks. But in this episode of Urdunama, we want to use Ram as a unifying force.

Let us embark on a fascinating journey to explore the rich tapestry of Urdu poetry dedicated to Lord Ram, a figure revered in Hinduism. Often shrouded in the misconception that Urdu belongs solely to one religion, this episode challenges that notion by showcasing the beautiful confluence of cultures and perspectives within the language.

Listen till the end as Fabeha Syed reads iconic poems about Ram's 'vanvaas,' Diwali, and Ayodhya, by poets like Altaf Hussain, Arsh Malsiyani, and Javed Akhtar.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Ram Temple   Podcast   Lord Ram 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×