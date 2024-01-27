Podcast | Aaj ka Urdunama, Ram Ke Naam!

Did you know that some of the most beautiful poetry about Lord Ram has been written in Urdu?

While the Ram Temple consecration was a watershed moment for many Hindus across the country, we felt that the mainstream news coverage was limited to party politics and communal remarks. But in this episode of Urdunama, we want to use Ram as a unifying force.

Let us embark on a fascinating journey to explore the rich tapestry of Urdu poetry dedicated to Lord Ram, a figure revered in Hinduism. Often shrouded in the misconception that Urdu belongs solely to one religion, this episode challenges that notion by showcasing the beautiful confluence of cultures and perspectives within the language.

Listen till the end as Fabeha Syed reads iconic poems about Ram's 'vanvaas,' Diwali, and Ayodhya, by poets like Altaf Hussain, Arsh Malsiyani, and Javed Akhtar.