As Sachin Pilot Returns to Congress, Who Won The Political Battle?

Sachin Pilot is back in the Congress party fold. Pilot’s short lived rebellion, which took shape on 11 July, concluded with a tweet at 1am on 11 August. In his tweet he thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, as well as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for “noting & addressing our grievances.”

Earlier on Monday, Pilot had met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Rahul's Tughlak Road residence. Soon after the meeting, the Congress party put out a statement saying:

“They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Shri Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan.”