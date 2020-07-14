Rajasthan Crisis: With Pilot Out, Is Reconciliation Off the Table?

Sachin Pilot skipped the second Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, even as the Congress decided to remove him from the posts of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state Congress chief.

At least 102 Congress MLAs from the state demanded action against Pilot. The CLP also passed a resolution supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and recommended "strong disciplinary action against any Congress MLA or office-bearer who weakens the party."

As the internal conflict within Congress shows no signs of ebbing, MLAs are being shifted to resorts. While Gehlot's supporters were shifted to Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, the Pilot camp released a video showing around 15 MLAs sitting together at an undisclosed location.

It is said that top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, P Chidambaram and Rahul Gandhi, have been trying to get in touch with Pilot, but the crisis has reached a stalemate. Was Congress' amends too little too late for Pilot? Is reconciliation off the table now?