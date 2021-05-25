Praful Patel’s Lakshadweep Policies: ‘Developmental’ or Arbitrary?

The idyllic islands of Lakshadweep are brimming with a deep resentment against their administrator Praful Patel.

Other than the fact that Patel's decision to ease COVID norms has been blamed for a massive spike in cases in the islands, there's also a sense of disquiet amongst Lakshadweep's inhabitants over a slew of new policies that have been introduced by Patel since his appointment five months back.

Some of the new contentious policies that are being criticised to be "undemocratic and anti-people" include a ban on beef in the Muslim majority archipelago, a preventive detention law that makes provisions for detention without a warrant for up to a year and the draft panchayat notification, which proposes that any body with more than two children can be disqualified from contesting the panchayat polls.