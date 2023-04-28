Podcast | Ponniyin Selvan 2 Review: Grandeur Without Spectacle

When I stepped into the theatre to watch Mani Ratnam's adaptation of Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan, I was scared that I'd get disappointed. Cuz I'm like a 'Gangs of Wasseypur 1 over 2', and 'Baahubali 1 over 2' kind of a person. I'm usually disappointed with the second part. But this one pleasantly surprised me.

Be it the score by AR Rahman, Aishwarya's enchanting performance, or some of the most inventive cinematography by Ravi Varman, everything worked in tandem to make this epic world of The Cholas alive.

Even with lackluster action sequences, the film holds up because of its humane conflicts and the strong interpersonal dynamic between characters. Tune in for my full review.