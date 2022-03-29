With a No-Confidence Vote in Sight, Are Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Days Numbered?

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing the biggest threat to his political career – a unified Opposition coalition and a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly on 31 March.

The political temperature in the country has been on the rise since 8 March, when Opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion against Khan, alleging that he was responsible for the country's economic crisis and spiralling inflation.

While the Opposition is confident that it can garner the support of 172 members in the House of 342 to oust Khan, the other side claims that it enjoys the required support to foil any attempts of such a vote.