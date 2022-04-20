Will Congress Give Prashant Kishor The Mandate Over Election Strategy?
What led to the Congress finally changing its mind on Prashant Kishor? What are his plans for the Congress? Tune in!
It’s been a busy few days at 10 Janpath with political strategist Prashant Kishor meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders, with the former reportedly looking to join the party full time.
With three high level meetings since 16 April, Kishor reportedly gave a detailed presentation on the roadmap to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to party leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Digvijay Singh, Ambika Soni, and Kamal Nath.
And this is also not the first-time buzz of Kishor joining the Congress have surfaced since similar discussions also happened between the two entities in 2021 but the negotiations were reportedly unsuccessful due to disagreements over his role.
So, what led to the Congress finally changing its mind? What are Kishor’s plans for the Congress, and the big question remains – Will the Congress give Kishor the mandate to make the crucial election decisions?
To help us answer these questions, joining me today in Aditya Menon, The Quint’s political editor.
