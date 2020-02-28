Stories of Hope & Unity From Violence-Hit Northeast Delhi

“Remember, hope is a good thing. Maybe the best of things. And a good thing never dies.”

Why am I quoting Stephen King’s The Shawshank Redemption?

Delhi has witnessed widespread violence, arson and mob lynchings in the past week. At the time of this podcast’s recording, at least 42 people had been killed, and over 200 were injured.

At least four mosques have reportedly been burnt or defaced, homes, shops and vehicles, many belonging to Muslims, targeted and attacked, by mobs chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’, all of it documented on video.

So how does hope come into the picture?

In the midst of the communal violence, a few stories have stood out – of Hindus protecting Muslims, Muslims saving Hindus, communities coming together to protect one another.

As Delhi picks up the pieces from the worst violence in decades , let’s listen to some of these stories, and remember once more that hope is a good thing. And a good thing, never dies.