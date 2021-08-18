'Meri Maa ki Shaadi' – Of Divorce, Remarriage, and All Things Fate (Part 2)
Will the daughter be able to play cupid for her mother and bring two hearts closer to each other?
In 'Meri Maa ki Shaadi', a daughter takes us on a journey of her mother's possible remarriage. Will the daughter be able to play cupid for her mother and bring two hearts closer to each other?
In the second part of episode 8, we follow the story of Dr Tamanna, who is a divorcee who saves the life of 33-year-old Vaid. During the treatment, Vaid falls for Dr Tamanna.
What will happen next in their story? Will Dr Tamanna accept Vaid's love? Will their story see a happy ending?
Tune in to the 9th episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan to follow the journey of Dr Tamanna.
