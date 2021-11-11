IPO: Which Factors Led to Nykaa's Bumper Debut and Paytm's Sluggish Performance?

The much-awaited IPOs of Paytm and Nykaa, the homegrown fashion brand, finally came to an end on Thursday, 11 November, with the latter having a blockbuster start on listing day with its valuation crossing Rs 1 lakh crore.

The issue price for Nykaa was Rs 2,018 apiece, with a premium of 79 percent over its issue price. But the strong demand from all categories of investors resulted in the company making it to the top 100 mid-caps on the Bombay Stock Exchange, ahead of giants like State Bank of India and even Coal India.

The rally in the markets also resulted in the company’s founder, Falguni Nayar, net worth touching USD$ 7 billion, making her India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire.