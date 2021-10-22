Is Bail in the Aryan Khan Drug Case Being Unreasonably Denied?
Aryan Khan has been rejected bail thrice, twice on merit and once due to a procedural issue.
In a detailed judgment, a special NDPS court denied bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on grounds of him knowing others travelling with him carrying drugs and that this amounted to “conscious possession”.
The NDPS court in its judgment stated that WhatsApp chats indicate Aryan Khan was involved in “illicit drug activities for narcotic substances on a regular basis”.
But it's important to point out that no drugs were found in possession of Khan when he was arrested and that WhatsApp chats the NCB provided as evidence are messages like “let's have a blast”.
An outpour of support came for SRK and his family ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest and especially after the recent bail denial, with many on social media alleging “police harassment”.
But why was bail denied by the special NDPS court, given the lack of evidence against Khan provided by the NCB, even after two weeks of custody? Why is it so hard to get bail under the NDPS Act?
Is this really a case of police harassment or is bail being unreasonably denied?
To analyse the latest developments in the Aryan Khan drugs case, we spoke with The Quint’s Legal Editor Vakasha Sachdev and Dr NC Asthana, who is the former DGP of Kerala, and ADG BSF/CRPF. Tune in!
