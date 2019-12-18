A Good Remix Is Welcome: ‘Gully Boy’ Music Supervisor Ankur Tewari

On the current obsession of remixes in Bollywood, Ankur said that a “well done” remix was welcome. “It should be a new take on the song, which is why covers are also great. I enjoyed Vishal-Shekhar’s adaptation in the title song of Bachna Ae Haseeno.”

Ankur Tewari’s new track ‘Dhuaan Dhuaan’ is now out on JioSaavn.

Producer: Nandakumar Rammohan

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan