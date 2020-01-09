Will the Nirbhaya Rape Convicts Be Hanged on 22 January?

It was a story that shocked the world. The brutality of the crime STILL sends shivers down our spines, seven years after it happened in December 2012.

It was the case that brought thousands to the streets in protest, and truly showed the pitiful condition of women’s safety in India. The Nirbhaya case.

It was also the case that led to a slew of new laws for women’s safety and sexual violence. And now, more than 7 years since it took place, the case has finally reached its conclusion.

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder will be hanged till their deaths in Tihar Jail on 22 January, as per the orders of Delhi’s Patiala House court on 7 January.

Now one of the convicts has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court.

What are the legal remedies left for the four convicts? The Quint’s Legal Editor Vakasha Sachdev and I analyse on this podcast.