How Will Donald Trump’s Acquittal Affect His Re-Election Chances?

Donald Trump is free and clear! In a historic decision, the United States senate acquitted President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his alleged pressuring of Ukraine to influence the 2020 Presidential election campaign.

Trump is only the third US president to be impeached. In November 2020, he’ll be the FIRST impeached US President to go for re-election.

Trump was facing removal from office on TWO charges – one being the abuse of power, and second obstruction of Congress. On the charge of abuse of power, the US senate found him ‘not guilty’ by a margin of 52 to 48. On the charge of obstruction of Congress, Trump was found ‘not guilty’ by a margin of 53 to 47.

How was Trump acquitted despite evidence that he had abused his power to try and influence the 2020 elections? What effect will this have on his popularity and the outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections?

Let’s find out.