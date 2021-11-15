As COP26 Ends, Did the World Fail To Limit Dangers of Climate Change?

Billed as the “last, best hope” to save humanity, the COP26 summit ended on a bitter-sweet note after two weeks of gruelling negotiations and bargaining over language and provisions of the Glasgow Pact.

Nearly 200 nations participated in the conference to make progress on slowing down global warming. However, it was in the last few hours of the conference that a handful of countries changed the entire atmosphere of the summit.

A last-minute demand by India, backed by China and other countries, watered down the language in the pact which called for a “phase-out” of coal. Instead, China demanded the wording to be “phase down” and India wanted the pact to only cover “inefficient” coal.