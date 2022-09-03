Pleasure, Pain & All the ‘Lutf’ We Need To Find Meaning

There is no pleasure without pain, anxiety, uncertainties, insecurities, sadness, grief, and a whole bunch of other emotions. It's only when we are stricken with one or more of these unpleasant feelings that we long for emotions that are happy and can bring joy to our hearts.

Once we are able to achieve these most cherished feelings is when we can experience pleasure.

In Urdu, the word 'lutf' denotes pleasure, joy, enjoyment, and excitement. Tune in as we read some of the poetry that show us ways poets have sought 'lutf' in their lives.