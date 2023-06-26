ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | Pasoori Remake Song Review: Breaking Down Why It's So Awful

What exactly is it about the song that works or doesn't work? Could Arijit Singh make it better?

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

If you've been on the internet today, you must have heard that Ali Sethi's Pasoori from Coke Studio has made its way into Bollywood. And yet again like most remakes, the first reactions to the song have been that "it is ruined". But what exactly is it about the song that works or doesn't work? Could Arijit Singh make it better? Or do remakes just not work?

Tune into this episode of Do I Like It to find out.

Topics:  Arijit Singh   Podcast   Podcast Review 

