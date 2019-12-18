Is the Musharraf Verdict a Cautionary Tale for the Pakistani Army?

A three-member bench of a special court in Pakistan, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, has held former Pakistani military dictator Pervez Musharraf guilty of high treason for suspending the Pakistani constitution and imposing emergency in 2007.

The death sentence is based on the Article 6 of the Pakistani Constitution which holds anybody who subverts the constitution by use of force or unconstitutional means guilty of high treason and the punishment for that in the country is death or lifetime imprisonment.

What does this judgment mean for Pakistan’s judiciary? What message does it send to Pakistan’s army that has attempted several coups since the formation of the country? Tune in to The Big Story to know.