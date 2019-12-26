NPR Explained: Why It’s a Stepping Stone to NRC
What is the National Population Register or NPR? Is it connected to the nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC)? Or to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which excludes refugees on the basis of religion?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would like you to believe that NPR, NRC, and by extension the CAA aren’t connected. But, in a nutshell, they are. How are they linked? How are they different? That’s what we’ll explore in this podcast.
That’s what we’ll find out.
Today we’ll hear from data researcher Srinivas Kodali, Supreme Court lawyer Gautam Bhatia, and journalist and great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi. Together, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about NPR and its links to the NRC.
