NPR Explained: Why It’s a Stepping Stone to NRC

What is the National Population Register or NPR? Is it connected to the nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC)? Or to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which excludes refugees on the basis of religion?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would like you to believe that NPR, NRC, and by extension the CAA aren’t connected. But, in a nutshell, they are. How are they linked? How are they different? That’s what we’ll explore in this podcast.