Will Nirbhaya Gang-Rape Convicts Be Hanged on 20 March?

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday, 5 March, for the fourth time, issued fresh death warrants for the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

As it stands now, the convicts will be executed at 5:30 am on 20 March. Remember, this is the fourth time. Dates for the convicts’ execution were set thrice – 22 January, 1 February and 3 March – and deferred last-minute on all three occasions as some legal proceedings or remedies were pending. But now, the four convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies.

Will the four convicts finally hang? Or will they escape the gallows again?

We’re joined by The Quint’s Legal Editor Vakasha Sachdev, who tells us the possibilities.