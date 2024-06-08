ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast: Act With Care, Every Choice Has a 'Nateeja'

From philosophy to quantum physics!

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Hindi Female

After a nail-biting counting day, let us lighten things up and contemplate the consequences of our choices. In this episode of 'Urdunama', Fabeha Syed talks about the Urdu word 'nateeja'. From psychology to philosophy, and quantum physics, see how the beautiful idea of 'nateeja' relates to the Schrödinger's cat thought experiment.

Join Fabeha on this thought-provoking and captivating journey into the depths of our choices and their consequences. Listen till the end as she reads poetry by Amir Qazalbash and Kaif Ahmed Siddiqui.

0
Topics:  poetry   Podcast   Urdu poetry 

