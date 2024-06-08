Urdunama Podcast: Act With Care, Every Choice Has a 'Nateeja'

After a nail-biting counting day, let us lighten things up and contemplate the consequences of our choices. In this episode of 'Urdunama', Fabeha Syed talks about the Urdu word 'nateeja'. From psychology to philosophy, and quantum physics, see how the beautiful idea of 'nateeja' relates to the Schrödinger's cat thought experiment.

Join Fabeha on this thought-provoking and captivating journey into the depths of our choices and their consequences. Listen till the end as she reads poetry by Amir Qazalbash and Kaif Ahmed Siddiqui.