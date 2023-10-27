Vodcast | Rappers DRV & Boyblanck on 'Multani Mitti' & Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Desi Hip-Hop's new wave is here! In this episode of Do I Like It, we sit down with rappers DRV and Boyblanck and break down their latest collab album 'Multani Milli'. They also talk about their journey navigating the streets of Bollywood, with projects like Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi', 'Class', and the awaited 'Kennedy', Anurag Kashyap's next directorial feature.

Watch until the end as the duo reacts to their album and analyze their music.