‘Farzi’ Review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi Spar in a Sly, Gripping Thriller

The greats of our time, ABBA, had once said, “Money, money, money; must be funny in the rich man's world.” In a similar vein, in Farzi, Sunny (Shahid Kapoor) and his best friend Firoz (Bhuvan Arora) try to make a living in a world that proves how foolish the saying “Money can’t buy happiness” is.

Sunny and Firoz live under the watchful eye of the former’s naanu played with a serene brilliance by Amol Palekar. He is their caretaker, educator, and moral compass.