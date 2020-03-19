Mass Panic & Mask Shortage: How Are Docs Handling COVID-19 Crisis?

As the coronavirus pandemic grips the world, there is a shortage of masks around the world and mass panic. The paucity of masks is putting medical staff at risk, as they need it more than the rest of us. As cases rise, the pressure is not as much on our healthcare system as the doctors and nurses.

At the time of the recording of this podcast, India had recorded a total of 169 cases and three deaths. At 45, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra.



We have read reports of on infected patients, about quarantine facilities, but how are doctors handling this unprecedented crisis? Tune in to The Big Story!