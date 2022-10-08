ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Maja Ma?

From performances to representation, Pratikshya Mishra talks about everything in this episode of Do I Like It.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Maja Ma tells the story of Pallavi (Madhuri Dixit), a woman who is a mother of two, and she must grapple with being outed while trying to come in terms with her sexuality. 

From performances, to the messaging, to representation, host Pratikshya Mishra talks about everything in this episode of Do I Like It. 

Tune in!

Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like The Ghost?

Podcast: Do I Like The Ghost?
ADVERTISEMENT

Still from Maja Ma

Photo Credit: Screengrab from Youtube

What happens often in content with queer stories is that things are left ambiguous. It's very rare for the terms gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual to be used properly, front and centre. It's amazing that Maja Ma does that.
Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Goodbye?

Podcast: Do I Like Goodbye?
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also Read

Podcast | Getting ‘Ru Ba Ru’ With the Universe to Find the ‘Self’

Podcast | Getting ‘Ru Ba Ru’ With the Universe to Find the ‘Self’

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×