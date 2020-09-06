Faiz & Iqbal Have a Message for the ‘Befikre’ or ‘Ghaafil’
Tune in to know what it is that makes us ‘befikre’.
Host, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
'Ghaflat' and 'Taghaful' mean 'carelessness' or 'ignorance'. In Urdu poetry, it is the poet's lover who is usually guilty of this and hence is called a 'ghaafil' – someone who is oblivious of the poet's feelings.
However, Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Allama Iqbal have a different point of view. For them there are different reasons for the build-up of 'taghaful – one says it is 'laziness', the other feels it is 'arrogance' or 'indifference'.
