Faiz & Iqbal Have a Message for the ‘Befikre’ or ‘Ghaafil’

'Ghaflat' and 'Taghaful' mean 'carelessness' or 'ignorance'. In Urdu poetry, it is the poet's lover who is usually guilty of this and hence is called a 'ghaafil' – someone who is oblivious of the poet's feelings.

However, Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Allama Iqbal have a different point of view. For them there are different reasons for the build-up of 'taghaful – one says it is 'laziness', the other feels it is 'arrogance' or 'indifference'.

