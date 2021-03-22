How Have Land Reforms Shaped India’s Property Rights?

In this episode of the ‘Land of a Billion’ podcast, we speak with former IAS officer, Dr KP Krishnan, who is currently the IEPF Chair Professor in Regulatory Economics at NCAER and the Steering Committee Chair at the Property Rights Research Consortium. A former civil servant, Dr Krishnan has previously served as the Union Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Special & Additional Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development among other positions. We talk about the land reforms that India has witnessed over the past few decades and explore their impact on the country’s economy.

This was the last episode of our series. We sincerely hope that you enjoyed this podcast and that it helped to frame a wholesome understanding of the implications of land and property rights in a country like ours.