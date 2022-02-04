How Climate Change Can be Fought With Secure Property Rights
In our final episode of Season 2, we talk about the connection between property, land rights, and climate change.
Over the last few years, leaders of several countries across the world have realised the organic link between land, property rights, and climate change. Some of them have even started implementing innovative models and programmes around this.
In our final episode of Season 2, we speak with Rachel McMonagle, climate justice and land rights advocate working with Landesa and Krutika Ravishankar – the co-founder of Farmers for Forests, to understand the connection between property, land rights, and climate change. We talk about various climate adaptation strategies with relation to land rights and also analyse the Glasgow Declaration and its outcomes.
We also bring the voices of three farmers from Maharashtra to understand how climate change affects their livelihoods and what are some innovative ways in which they are tackling climate change.
About The Podcast
‘Land of a Billion’ brings you expert conversations about the most contentious of the holy roti-kapda-makaan trinity – the makaan over our heads, and the larger ecosystem that governs it. Listen to Season 2 of this series for a rundown on the latest charcha around land and property rights in India. In case you missed it, you can also catch up on Season 1 of this series here.
Hosted by Bhargavi Zaveri, a researcher interested in land and access to finance, Land of a Billion is a fortnightly podcast series produced in association with the Property Rights Research Consortium.
