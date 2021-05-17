Lack of Tests & Ventilators: How Rural India Is Facing COVID Surge

COVID infections are now spreading fast in India's rural areas where 65 per cent of the country's population lives. And India's rivers are witness to the kind of devastation the infection is bringing to India's hinterland.

A mass pile of shallow graves were found along river banks in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. Dead bodies have been floating up in rivers flowing through Bihar’s Buxar district and Ballia and Ghazipur districts in Uttar Pradesh over a reported shortage of firewood as the number of COVID-related deaths are on the rise.

In fact, Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar reported that over 2,000 bodies were found floating or buried along Ganga in UP on a 1,140 km stretch. Even though officials in some districts have claimed the dead bodies don’t belong to locals, this is certainly an indication that COVID is ravaging the countryside.