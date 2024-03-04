ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Podcast | Beyond Clichés: Why 'Laapataa Ladies' Works as a 'Small-Town' Film

'Laapataa Ladies' stands out as a 'small-town' film, thanks to its nuanced characters and meticulous writing.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', I talk about the Kiran Rao directed 'Laapataa Ladies', starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film talks about the chaos that ensues after brides get exchanged in a comedy of errors.

Let me dive deep into the screenplay of the film, and try to break down what decisions led to this film working over other 'small-town' films, which don't generate as much excitement as their starting premise. From nuanced character development to a meticulous approach of setups and payoffs, 'Laapataa Ladies' is a masterclass in cinematic writing.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
0
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Kiran Rao   Movie Review 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
More News
×
×