Podcast | Truths of Life: You are 'Kaabil' to Achieve Great Things

'Kaabil', meaning capable or deserving, is a word we tend to forget. We perhaps are overlooking the limitless possibilities that lay ahead, and to be capable and deserving means that we should embrace them. After all, if we don't try, we will never know what we are made of and what we are capable of.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads ashaar that talk of various capabilities and inabilities of a shayar.