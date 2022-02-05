ADVERTISEMENT
Team 'Gehraiyaan' Talks About Working With Intimacy Coordinator & Much More
Tune in to a new episode of Itni Starry Baatein.
Shakun Batra’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan is set to bring four talented actors together on screen. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa — this will be a story of complicated relations.
In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the stars and the director talk about the making of film. They also discuss how having an intimacy coordinator on set affected things, how the title was finalised, the experience of working with each other, and much more.
Tune in!
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
