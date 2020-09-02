Indo-China Talks at LAC in A Stalemate, What Lies Ahead?
What are the diplomatic repercussions of the flare up between India and China at the LAC?
The Indo-China border tensions show no signs of ebbing, even months after the military standoff at the Galwan Valley that began in June this year.
The diplomatic dialogues and consensus between the countries to de-escalate Indian and Chinese troops' engagement at the LAC seem to be in a stalemate, as the action moves from the northern bank of Pangong Tso – which is a lake between Tibet and India – to the southern bank, near the Reqin La Pass.
The recent commander-level talks also appear to have been inconclusive as New Delhi and Beijing continue to be involved in a sharp exchanges about who violated what.
This happened on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August, in what the Indian army described as a "pre-emptive action", when they saw PLA troops try to do the same.
The Pangong sector is a particularly contentious area since the PLA trespassed across the LAC in May and reports say that currently Indian troops remain on alert at Chushul sector in Ladakh to thwart any instance of Chinese aggression.
What are the diplomatic repercussions of this flare up? Without a breakthrough in de-escalation talks what lies ahead for the troops, especially since the harsh Himalayan winter is approaching?
