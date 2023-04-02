The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan Humble Hyderabad With Big Win

The Indian T20 League has got its first 200-plus target of the season and no surprise that it came from the line-up that has Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson in their top three as Rajasthan have pulled off a big 72-run win over Hyderabad in Sunday’s evening fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Stand-in Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and elected to chase. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi approved of the decision - smashing fours and sixes almost at will as Rajasthan scored 73 in just 5 overs. After being hit for three boundaries in the 6th over, young afghan bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi got Buttler out on 54. Sanju then joined the party and scored a half-century, along with Yashasvi.

Fazalhaq and Natarajan picked 2 wickets each while Umran picked one as Rajasthan posted 203/5.

The Rajasthan bowlers then matched the performance of the batters as Hyderabad were restricted to 131/8 in their 20 overs. Abdul Samad came in as the 'impact player' and top-scored with 32 while Mayank Agarwal’s 27 was the second-highest score in the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for Samson with his 4/17.