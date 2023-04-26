ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Indian Matchmaking S3 Review : Seema Aunty At Her Saltiest

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking season 3 follows a vivacious group of uber-rich Indians in India, the USA and the UK

The third season of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking follows a vivacious group of uber-rich Indians in India, the USA and the UK, as they try to navigate the treacherous waters of arranged marriage, all under the watchful eye of the one and only Sima Taparia from Mumbai.

But what has changed this season? Are Seema aunty's clients getting more and more difficult? And what about Seema aunty herself? 


Tune in for the full review!

