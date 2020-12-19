‘One of The Darkest Chapters in India’s Test Cricket History’

On Episode 9 of The Aussie Challenge Podcast with Ayaz Memon, we discuss India’s massive collapse on Day 3 of the Adelaide Test. After bowling out India out for 36, Australia have won the series opener by 8 wickets.

India started the day on 9/1, leading Australia by 62 runs with Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah at the crease. Night-watchman Bumrah fell in the second over of the day but his wicket was followed by the big one – Cheteshwar Pujara out 4 overs later, also to Pat Cummins, and there started India’s massive collapse.

Josh Hazlewood first got Mayank and then Ajinkya Rahane both in the 13th over before Virat Kohli fell to Cummins in the 14th. India’s best partnership of the day followed - a 7 run-stand between Wriddhiman Saha and Hanuma Vihari - before Saha fell on 4 to Hazlewood, who then packed off R Ashwin and Vihari to complete his five-wicket haul.

India lost the match by 8 wickets as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Tune in to the podcast for more!