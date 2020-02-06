In 2020, Make Self-Care Your Top Priority
When you’re stressed or overworked, self-care is often the first thing to get ignored. Today we’ll tell you why it’s important to practice self-care, and how you can do it with your daily routine.
Vishnu Gopinath
Podcast

I think it’s safe to say most of us were hoping 2020 would be better than 2019. But just over a month into 2020, many people have already felt that stress levels, both physical and mental, have gone up.

And the first thing that goes for a toss when life gets overwhelming is your self-care routine. Diets go out of the window, exercise routines are ignored and we often stop the steps we took to make sure we were feeling as well as doing fine.

But self-care is essential for a healthier state of mind, better mood, improved energy and overall wellness.

In this podcast, we learn all about ensuring you practice self-care and the different approaches to doing so.

