Delhi Polls: Will CAA Protests Affect AAP’s Popularity in Delhi?

The national capital has been seething with protests against the Citizenship Act since December with no signs of quietening down – and with that in the background, Delhi is heading towards Assembly polls on 8 February. The BJP has a clear stance in support of the citizenship law, Congress is vocally against it, but where does AAP stand exactly?

Delhi is not really a proper state but this 70-seat Assembly is expected to reflect the mood of the nation. Will anti-CAA protests and police brutality in the capital be on the minds of Delhi voters when they vote on 8 February? Tune in to The Big Story!