Delhi Polls: Will CAA Protests Affect AAP’s Popularity in Delhi?
Will anti-CAA protests in the capital be on the minds of Delhi voters when they vote on 8 February?
Will anti-CAA protests in the capital be on the minds of Delhi voters when they vote on 8 February?(Photo: The Quint)

Delhi Polls: Will CAA Protests Affect AAP’s Popularity in Delhi?

Shorbori Purkayastha
Podcast

The national capital has been seething with protests against the Citizenship Act since December with no signs of quietening down – and with that in the background, Delhi is heading towards Assembly polls on 8 February. The BJP has a clear stance in support of the citizenship law, Congress is vocally against it, but where does AAP stand exactly?

Delhi is not really a proper state but this 70-seat Assembly is expected to reflect the mood of the nation. Will anti-CAA protests and police brutality in the capital be on the minds of Delhi voters when they vote on 8 February? Tune in to The Big Story!

Follow our Podcast section for more stories.

    Loading...