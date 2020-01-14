How Climate Change is Sparking Australian & Indian Forest Fires

Around 15.6 million acres destroyed, more than 2,000 homes burned, at least 28 people dead, and about a billion animals consumed in fires — that’s how much the Australian bushfires have impacted the country.

If that’s bad news, here’s the worse one more. This fire been raging since September 2019 and it’s not close to being doused yet, so all these numbers are expected to rise.



There’s not one but many crisis at hand. On The Big Story, we’ve been covering India’s ongoing crisis regarding the citizenship law, we’ve also been talking about the alarming law and order situation, the police brutality, the Kashmir lockdown, but simultaneously, there’s also an environmental crisis at large. And we don’t have to look beyond India to see the urgency.



2019 was a year of severe rainfalls in some states of India and none at all in others. The overpriced onions that you see in the markets right now is because of climate change. Chennai has been battling one of the worst water crisis in years.