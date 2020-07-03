How Can Indian Economy Recover from COVID With Green Policies?

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged lives and livelihoods, but while we focus to get our economies back in shape, we are forgetting Climate Change, that’s been having an equally catastrophic effect on us.

How can India recover its economy with a green and inclusive growth? What is the role of finance in ensuring that we achieve sustainable development?

In this podcast, Mahua Acharya who leads the Asian Operation of the Climate Policy Initiative talks to Harish Hande who works for SELCO Foundation which pushes for sustainable energy; Saurabh Kumar, from Energy Efficiency Services Limited that works on energy efficiency projects including electric mobility, gas based cooling; Stig Traavik, Special Envoy for Norwegian Climate and Forest Initiative, which engages with tropical forests in the policy level; and Vineet Rai, founder of Avishkar Group, that provides opportunities to help those in the lower economic strata. Tune in!