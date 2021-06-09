ADVERTISEMENT
Gulzar Tells Us How to Savour ‘A Poem A Day’
In this podcast, Gulzar reads his translations of the poem from the Northeast, Maharashtra, and Punjab.
Host: Khalid Mohamed
Producer: Fabeha Syed
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
In his book, 'A Poem A Day', Sampooran Singh Kalra, aka Gulzar, has selected and translated 365 poems sourced from 279 poets in 34 languages of India.
In this podcast, celebrity film journalist, Khalid Mohamed, speaks to the man with the golden words, Gulzar, who reads three poems from the book – his labour of love, which took nine years of “disciplined homework”.
Tune in.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT