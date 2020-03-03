How Did Fake News Affect The Violence in Northeast Delhi?
At least 47 people were killed, over 200 injured, and dozens of homes looted in the capital between 23 and 26 February. Tensions have been simmering in the national capital and Muslims have been victims of targeted attacks.
Now in the midst of this, imagine that an image pops up on your social media feed. It’s a photo of a man serving Biryani with a caption that reads:
“Biryani is cooked in separate vessels for Muslims and Hindus. The Biryani for Hindus is laced with tablets that makes one impotent. Restaurant in Coimbatore called Masha Allah of Rehman Bismillah was caught selling such Biryani. Beware! They’re getting at you in every possible way.”Viral fake message on social media
Or another – A video purportedly from West Bengal, showing a dead body, with a caption falsely claiming that the victim was killed during violence in Delhi.
How would you react?
Well, these were just two stories from a barrage of fake news that’s been doing the rounds before, during and after the violence in Delhi.
Today, we’re joined by Kritika Goel, the head of The Quint’s fact-checking initiative, WebQoof, as we debunk the fake news that was circulated during the Delhi violence.