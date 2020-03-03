How Did Fake News Affect The Violence in Northeast Delhi?

Or another – A video purportedly from West Bengal, showing a dead body, with a caption falsely claiming that the victim was killed during violence in Delhi.

How would you react?

Well, these were just two stories from a barrage of fake news that’s been doing the rounds before, during and after the violence in Delhi.

Today, we’re joined by Kritika Goel, the head of The Quint’s fact-checking initiative, WebQoof, as we debunk the fake news that was circulated during the Delhi violence.