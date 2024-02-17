ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast | Faiz Ahmad Faiz Part II: Echoes of Love and Revolution

Explore Faiz Ahmed Faiz's romantic poetry and its universal themes of freedom, beauty, and justice.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

In the previous episode, Fabeha Syed read Faiz Ahmed Faiz's prison poetry showcases the resilience of his spirit and the power of his voice against oppression. But in this Urdunama episode, we venture into a gentler landscape, the blossoming gardens of Faiz's romantic poetry.

Fabeha guides you through Faiz's masterful use of metaphor and imagery, unveiling the depths of his emotional expression. Discover how his love poems transcended personal longing, reflecting a universal desire for freedom, beauty, and justice.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
0
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Urdu   Podcast   Urdu poetry 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×