New Year 2022: Some Gems of Urdu Poetry to Start a 'Mubaarak' New Year

Mubaarak, meaning auspicious, should be the way to usher in a new year. This word has often been used in Urdu poetry as a way of taunting. For instance, in Shakeel Badayuni's sher, the poet is complaining about the lover's oblivion.



Ye ada-e-be-niyaazi tujhe bewafa mubaarak

Magar aisi be-rukhi kya ki salaam tak na pahunche



Tune in, as we explore more such ways through which the poets have expressed their mubaarak moments, reaching out to the ones they love.