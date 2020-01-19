Exiled Kashmiri Pandits Recount Their Memories of 19 January 1990

On the night of 19 January 1990, lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of Kashmir in the wake of the rising insurgency in the Valley. Most of them were forced to leave without any belongings.

The Quint, along with a Jammu-based journalist Yogesh Sagotra, spoke with some Kashmiri migrants who have been living outside the Valley for the last 30 years. They talk about how their lives changed after they were forced to go into exile from their homeland.