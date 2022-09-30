ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Naane Varuven?

This supernatural thriller revolves around rival twins, Prabhu and the evil Kadhir, played by Dhanush.

The story of this supernatural thriller revolves around rival twins, the admirable Prabhu and the evil Kadhir — a dual role played by the extraordinary Dhanush. After a series of undesirable incidents they are separated, and then go on to live their individual lives.

While Dhanush is terrific with his killer performance as both a doting father and a psychic baddie, Yuvan is excellent with his music and filmmaker Selvaraghavan is superb with his trademark direction skills, the revenge thriller Naane Varuvean still falls slightly short of excellence with a predictable and flat drama, especially in the second half.
The shorter run-time of the film is both a boon and a bane. While it guarantees a sleek gripping thriller, it also accounts for the lack of depth in the storyline. For instance, Kadhir explains why he is the monster he is: attributing it to his pain of being abandoned in his traumatic past. However, even as a child before he was orphaned, he seemed to have psychological issues which didn’t have a clearer explanation.

Naane Varuven is playing in cinemas now.

