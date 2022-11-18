Podcast: Do I Like Daman?
Daman, a film inspired by true events, stars Babushaan and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra in lead roles
Daman, a film inspired by true events, starring Babushaan and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra in lead roles, is a biographical social drama in Odia.
DAMaN is an acronym for Durgama Anchala re Malaria Nirakarana - a measure by the government to deal with the unprecedented rise in malaria cases in a village in Orissa.
Tune into my review by Pratikshya Mishra to find out, Do I Like It?
It shows you how people's lives are effect just because "development" has not reached the areas.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.