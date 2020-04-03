How to Be Happy, Sane and Productive Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What do music lessons, art therapy, cooking, and video-calling have in common? Well, they're all great ways to pass your time in lockdown, silly!

This is a special episode of Vishnu Ki Secret Life, recorded from deep within the confines of my home during lockdown.

More than two weeks have passed since most of the world went into lockdown to try to curtail COVID-19 from spreading any further. Two weeks in isolation can do a number on anyone's mental health and peace, going from fun to "When will this end?" quicker than you can say "coronavirus is not that dangerous".

We're joined by an art therapist, a music teacher, a part-time chef and full-time lawyer, and a counsellor on this special episode!